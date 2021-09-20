Dubai's Middlesex university to arm students with entrepreneurial skills

The programme will motivate them to develop innovative solutions in vital sectors

Another Dubai university has joined the University Entrepreneurship Programme that aims to provide innovative opportunities for its students.

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) revealed that Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai has joined its University Entrepreneurship Programme (UEP) allowing students to carry out business and creative activities that can eventually be incorporated into the education and graduation system.

This initiative aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to implement Article 6 of the UAE’s Fifty-Year Charter.

Titled as ‘a free economic and creative zone in universities’, this article focuses on establishing integrated economic and creative hubs around public and private universities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the two parties, aiming to equip more than 3,800 students of the university from 118 nationalities with entrepreneurial skills, while motivating them to develop innovative solutions in vital sectors.

AlJaziri said: “DFF encourages the youth to lead and succeed at an early age, contribute to Dubai’s journey of excellence and participate in building the future economy with pioneering ideas that leverage advanced technology to achieve their dreams and aspirations.”

“UEP enables undergraduate students in various practical disciplines to translate their ideas into quality projects on the ground, and to launch their own startups that come up with new solutions to current and future challenges. To date, the programme has partnered with 13 local and international academic institutions based in the UAE,” he added.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, pro-vice chancellor of MDX and director of MDX Dubai, said: “MDX Dubai seeks to develop innovative approaches to education and give its students the opportunity to experiment with their ideas in a safe and creative environment to advance the path of educational excellence. We are honoured to join UEP and contribute to the efforts of DFF in designing the future of Dubai.”

He added: “Our participation in this programme will help promote the entrepreneurship culture in the UAE through our various initiatives aimed at supporting the next generation of student entrepreneurs and enhancing research cooperation between academia and various future sectors through the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Centre for Innovation in Human Experience at MDX.”

Currently, 13 universities are participating in UEP. Besides Middlesex University Dubai, Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, University of Dubai, British University in Dubai, the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, University of Wollongong Dubai, Amity University Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, American University in Dubai and the College of Fashion and Design Dubai are part of UEP.