Dubai's Middlesex university to arm students with entrepreneurial skills
The programme will motivate them to develop innovative solutions in vital sectors
Another Dubai university has joined the University Entrepreneurship Programme that aims to provide innovative opportunities for its students.
Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) revealed that Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai has joined its University Entrepreneurship Programme (UEP) allowing students to carry out business and creative activities that can eventually be incorporated into the education and graduation system.
This initiative aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to implement Article 6 of the UAE’s Fifty-Year Charter.
Titled as ‘a free economic and creative zone in universities’, this article focuses on establishing integrated economic and creative hubs around public and private universities.
A memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the two parties, aiming to equip more than 3,800 students of the university from 118 nationalities with entrepreneurial skills, while motivating them to develop innovative solutions in vital sectors.
AlJaziri said: “DFF encourages the youth to lead and succeed at an early age, contribute to Dubai’s journey of excellence and participate in building the future economy with pioneering ideas that leverage advanced technology to achieve their dreams and aspirations.”
“UEP enables undergraduate students in various practical disciplines to translate their ideas into quality projects on the ground, and to launch their own startups that come up with new solutions to current and future challenges. To date, the programme has partnered with 13 local and international academic institutions based in the UAE,” he added.
Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, pro-vice chancellor of MDX and director of MDX Dubai, said: “MDX Dubai seeks to develop innovative approaches to education and give its students the opportunity to experiment with their ideas in a safe and creative environment to advance the path of educational excellence. We are honoured to join UEP and contribute to the efforts of DFF in designing the future of Dubai.”
He added: “Our participation in this programme will help promote the entrepreneurship culture in the UAE through our various initiatives aimed at supporting the next generation of student entrepreneurs and enhancing research cooperation between academia and various future sectors through the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Centre for Innovation in Human Experience at MDX.”
Currently, 13 universities are participating in UEP. Besides Middlesex University Dubai, Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, University of Dubai, British University in Dubai, the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, University of Wollongong Dubai, Amity University Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, American University in Dubai and the College of Fashion and Design Dubai are part of UEP.
-
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate...
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from...
UAE president had wished him on winning the presidential election;... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing...
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang on trial for stealing electric cables ...
The gang broke into a power plant, damaging its entrance gate READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Leave 3-week gap between flu shot and Covid...
Free influenza vaccines will be provided to high risk individuals READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi roads to get over 700 new high-tech...
Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target... READ MORE
-
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
Amazon to increase the area of its delivery stations by 70% and... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate...
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
22 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies