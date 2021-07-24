Dubai's Maritime rescuers saved 23 lives in one year
1,309 disciplinary violations were recorded on the city’s beaches, including disturbances and riding skateboards and bicycles on walking tracks
A three-year-old boy whose arm got stuck in a swimming pool’s suction pipe and 20 people who got trapped in a bus following a flash flood in Hatta were among the several residents who were rescued last year by the Dubai Police’s Maritime Rescue Section. The team has saved 23 lives in 2020.
These figures were revealed as Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, inspected the Dubai Ports Police Station, which helps maintain the emirate’s maritime security and monitors coastal navigation movement.
Last year, the team came to the rescue of seven stranded sailors, two of whom fell in the water when high waves hit their ship.
As many as 1,309 disciplinary violations were also recorded on the city’s beaches, including disturbances and riding skateboards and bicycles on walking tracks around beaches.
The Maritime Security Section issued 453 violation notices against vessels, water bikes and fishing boats in 2020, compared to 373 in 2019. Zero severe marine injuries were recorded.
It takes the station just four minutes to respond to emergency cases, as opposed to a target of 13 minutes.
Lt-Gen Al Marri also reviewed the station’s average response time for non-emergency cases, which was nine minutes, while the target was 30. Serious crime rate among seagoers and in dhows was 0.71 per cent per 500,000 population.
