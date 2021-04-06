Dubai's iconic Gold Souq turns into open-air museum

Seven artists from different countries exhibiting their artwork till April 25

Dubai’ iconic Gold Souq has been transformed into an open-air museum, where an art exhibition will continue till April 25.

Belgian artist Françoise Palsterman, who is also known as F.Man, and six of her peers from different countries are exhibiting their artworks at the Gold Souq.

F.man, who had painted ‘the Transformation Wall’ 120 x 4 metres in Al Warqa, was invited by the Dubai Police authorities to bring her light and vision on the Gold Souk.

Gold Souq, a historical part of Dubai, is also a bustling market of gold, jewellery and diamonds.

Mariam Ketait from the UAE and her compatriot Sheikha Salem Al Khayal, Fatima Nadia Rehman (Pakistan), Erik Van der Schaft (the Netherlands), José Toledo Carballo (Mexico), Sylvain Trambley (Canada) and F. man are all creating creative dimensions that will strike a big chord with the public.

This is the first exhibition in this epic heritage centre.

A total of 30 artworks will be floating above the heads of shoppers at the Gold Souq.

“The open-air exhibition envisaged by the Dubai Police and F.man is a classic example of the endless possibilities of art. We are thrilled to see the exquisite art pieces in the heart of Deira Gold Souq and offer this experience to the shoppers and visitors,” said Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.

“This would be a novel experience for the tourists and residents to find an art gallery experience in the centre of a jewellery shopping destination. Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group is proud to welcome the residents and tourists to the Gold Souq to enjoy the treat by several artists across the globe,” he added.

