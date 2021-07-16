Dubai's Green Community: An oasis in its own right

The gated community is popular for its landscaped gardens, parks, cool water features and modern amenities

South African expat Debra Tyler considers the Green Community in Dubai Investment Park as a home-away-from-home. When the family moved to Dubai last April, the green suburbia reminded them of their native country, and was the main motivation for them to begin their UAE journey in this community.

Just a short driving distance away from the Expo 2020 site, the Green Community is an oasis in its own right. Set within the expansive Dubai Investment Park, the gated community has been home to thousands of Dubai residents for more than a decade, popular for its acres of lush greenery, soothing landscaped gardens, parks, cool water features and modern amenities, the community caters to the demands of community residents belonging to various nationalities.

“I love the community feel, the open spaces, and the fact that it offers great connectivity to major areas in Dubai,” says Debra, whose seven-year-old daughter goes to a school in the community. “We’ve moved here a few months back, but I would love to stay here for a long time. We live in the West Phase 3 which is new, so the construction seems good too.”

Over the years, the suburbia has increasingly incorporated family-oriented amenities such as schools, sports facilities, jogging and bicycle tracks, gyms, several community pools, restaurants and cafes, among others. The Market, a community shopping centre, houses 110-plus shops, offering a wide selection of services. Right across Green Community stands a major hospital.

“Though the Green Community has been established for over a decade, it continues to grow,” a senior property consultant told Khaleej Times. “Because it originated almost 14 to 15 years ago, what we see today is a mature community that offers excellent services. Each phase features badminton and tennis courts and a kids’ playing area. There are banks, at least two very good schools and supermarkets. We can also see an interesting mix of nationalities from Europeans to British, South African, Pakistanis and Indians, among others,” he added.

With most Dubai landmarks within a half-an-hour driving distance, the suburbia offers the best of both worlds: a quiet and cocooned private space that offers great connectivity to the hip and happening city. JBR and Dubai Marina are just 20 minutes away by car, while trips to Downtown Dubai, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai International Airport take about 20 to 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located just 15 minutes away.

Tranquillity and serenity being its hallmark, the Green Community continues to attract residents looking to settle down in a place away from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet offering a modern lifestyle.

Three years ago, when Asnhi Shamlal, her husband and two daughters moved into District One, it looked very different. Asnhi’s family was among the first ones to live in the community. “It’s great how far the community has developed. We came here for the community feel. It gives us the best of both worlds; a nice community ambience and yet it’s connected to many important locations in Dubai. It’s minutes away from places like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. I can’t imagine living anywhere else now.”

Different phases

Green Community Dubai Investment Park comprises of 2 phases, the East and the West, which are further sub-divided into East 1 and 2, and West 1, 2 and 3. The East offers 3-4-bedroom townhouses, 5-bedroom family villas and 6-bedroom luxury villas. In the West, there are 4-bedroom bungalows and 1,2 and 3- bedroom apartments. Several apartments are duplexes.

Here you can get houses spanning areas from 3,200sqft to 9,200sqft, defined by quality construction. Rents begin from Dh125,000, going up to Dh250,000.