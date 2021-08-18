News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai's Global Village to get new fire fountain show

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 18, 2021

The show will feature dragons, and also host a stage for various live performances throughout the season.


Visitors to Global Village will now be able to enjoy a unique fire fountain show, it was announced today.

Set to reopen for the new season on October 26, the fire show is the latest in a series of enhancements that Global Village will offer its patrons.

The show will feature dragons, and also host a stage for various live performances throughout the season. It will overlook the iconic floating market, which has now been moved to a new, larger location.

"At Global Village, we like to keep everything new and exciting for our guests who return year after year. Last season the floating market was considered a "hidden gem" but this year we wanted to give it a great new location at the heart of the park. We have also taken a fresh look at our popular fire and fountain show and create a new location for live performances. Today's announcement is the latest in a growing list of new attractions and improved infrastructure for Season 26 as we look forward to opening our doors in October," said Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager, Guest Relations at Global Village.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429045&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 