Dubai's Global Village to get new fire fountain show

Visitors to Global Village will now be able to enjoy a unique fire fountain show, it was announced today.

Set to reopen for the new season on October 26, the fire show is the latest in a series of enhancements that Global Village will offer its patrons.

The show will feature dragons, and also host a stage for various live performances throughout the season. It will overlook the iconic floating market, which has now been moved to a new, larger location.

"At Global Village, we like to keep everything new and exciting for our guests who return year after year. Last season the floating market was considered a "hidden gem" but this year we wanted to give it a great new location at the heart of the park. We have also taken a fresh look at our popular fire and fountain show and create a new location for live performances. Today's announcement is the latest in a growing list of new attractions and improved infrastructure for Season 26 as we look forward to opening our doors in October," said Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager, Guest Relations at Global Village.