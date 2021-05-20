Dubai's Global Village receives 4.5 million visitors

Authorities begin planning season 26, which begins in October.

The silver jubilee edition of Dubai's Global Village received 4.5 million visitors, organisers said on Thursday.

Season 25 saw the destination break 25 Guinness World Records, including the last one that saw 20 skydivers jump from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks representing the 78 cultures that it represented.

The destination has now begun planning its season 26, which starts in October.

Organisers called the footfall an “exceptional achievement in light of the current situation”.

Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said: “Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners.

“We are also committed to serve as a launch pad for International businesses to pilot their concepts in the region.

“With the robust conclusion of our Silver Jubilee Season we are now looking forward, with renewed optimism, to building on this accomplishment to ensure next season’s success.”

For its 25th season, the park represented 78 cultures at 26 pavilions over 190 days. Over 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets were set up.

“This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six-month season,” organisers said.