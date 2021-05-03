Dubai's Global Village ends season with record-breaking fireworks Waheed Abbas | Photos: Juidin Bernarrd Published on May 3, 2021 at 10.17

It is the first brand in the MENA region to break 25 world records.

1 of 6 Family entertainment destination Global Village concluded its Silver Jubilee Season on Sunday in spectacular fashion — by etching its name in the history books.

It successfully met its target of breaking 25 Guinness World Records this season, with its latest record for "Highest altitude skydiving fireworks display" on the last day of the season.

2 of 6 Global Village partnered with Skydive Dubai to break the record and provide guests with a spectacular finale to the season.

The 20 skydivers jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks representing the 78 cultures that were present at Global Village during the 25th season.

3 of 6 Once the evidence was validated, a Guinness World Record official presented Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Village, with the 25th certificate of the Season. Anwahi then pressed the famed Global Village Fireworks Button to launch the final display of the season.

4 of 6 “It seems like just yesterday that we took the decision to attempt 25 records in just six months as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations. It has been an incredible journey… not always easy, but always exciting and our team rose to the challenge with passion and resilience,” said Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director, Marketing, Global Village.

5 of 6 “We have worked with some truly amazing organisations and individuals to accomplish this feat, including the largest rock band on earth, Rockin’ 1000... We are especially grateful for the support of all our commercial partners, exhibitors, and their teams,” he said.