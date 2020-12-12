Dubai's Global Village breaks 6th of 25 world records it's attempting
World's largest admission ticket measures a cool 1.1sqm
Dubai’s Global Village has broken the sixth of 25 Guinness World Records (GWR) titles the destination is attempting as part of its 25th season celebrations.
The “largest admission ticket of all time” measures a cool 1.1sqm. Limited edition, souvenir replicas of the “fully functioning silver-plated tickets” are available for purchase for Dh250. It is valid for 25 entries.
Jaki Ellenby, executive director of Marketing and Events, Global Village, said: “So many people in the UAE have grown up visiting Global Village and we wanted to create a very special commemorative piece for our loyal guests to treasure as a souvenir of this milestone year.
“As part of our Jubilee celebrations, we are attempting ... 25 GWR, so it is fitting that this unusual memorabilia is also a souvenir of one of these records.”
On December 10, a 2.7-metre tall “guest” entered the park through the entrance gate using the record-breaking ticket. The ‘guest’ was greeted by a GWR official adjudicator, who confirmed that the fully operational ticket is indeed the largest in the world.
The ticket will be displayed at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum attraction until the end of the season.
About 2,500 tickets have been created. “The Silver Tickets can be collected after purchase from the guest care centre at Gate of the World. Each ticket is only valid for one guest who can simply scan the QR Code on the back of the ticket at the gate to enter the park,” a Press statement from the destination said.
