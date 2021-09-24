Dubai's Garden View Villas: Classy and affordable

The community’s strategic location near several retail hubs, and educational and healthcare facilities, make it a popular choice among Dubai residents

Garden View Villas by Nakheel is a small residential area in Jebel Ali Village comprising nearly 300 houses.

Located a short distance away from the Ibn Battuta mall, and exiting on to Sheikh Zayed Road, the suburb is a relatively new kid on the block, offering 3- and 4-bedroom beautifully-constructed villas and townhouses, designed for mid-sized families. Affordable, classy and well-maintained, the community’s strategic location near several retail hubs, and educational and healthcare facilities, make it a popular choice among Dubai residents.

The limited choice of residences endows Garden View Villas with a comfortable and homely environment, while ensuring that residents have access to all the modern amenities that are a hallmark of an established community. Starting with decent-sized plots, practical layout, ample parking space, private gardens, swimming pools and maid rooms — depending on the design — the villas and townhouses offer a great blend of contemporary style and luxury. Carefully designed intermittent green areas, parks and trees lining the community lanes provide much-needed visual relief, while promoting a healthier and tranquil lifestyle.

The plot size for a 3-bedroom villa begins at around 2,400sqft, which also includes a pool, while a 4BHK villa averages at 4,000sqft. For townhouses, the built-up area can vary from 2,400sqft for a 3-BHK house to 2,500sqft for a 4-BHK house.

Syed Kamran Arshad, sales manager at Bayt Al Hashmi Real Estate, said: “One of the biggest advantages of living in the Garden View Villas is its location, since it stands in close proximity with The Gardens – a huge apartment complex – which houses several sports facilities open to residents of the villa community as well. Besides a community swimming pool, the suburb also features kids play areas, tennis and basketball courts, several jogging and cycling tracks, and a huge cricket ground located within The Gardens.

“Besides Ibn Battuta, several food outlets, shopping centres and supermarkets are just a stone’s throw away from the community.”

Other facilities include the Nakheel Mosque which is just a 5-minute drive away, while other places of worship such as churches and a gurduwara are within 10 to 15 minutes’-driving distance. For education, residents can easily access several good options, including both nurseries and schools in the immediate neighbourhood. Likewise, there are several clinics and hospital within a short driving distance. For those looking for more outdoor sports, the neighbouring Jebel Ali Equestrian Club, offers horseback riding lessons for both adults and children.