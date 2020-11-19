Dubai's Burj Khalifa to welcome New Year's Eve with fireworks, laser show

Preventive measures such as thermal cameras, social distancing and contactless payments will be in place.

The Burj Khalifa will celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 with a grand masterpiece of fireworks, and a light and laser show, developer Emaar announced today.

To ensure public health and safety for all visitors, Emaar will implement several preventative measures, including thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection, in line with Dubai government guidelines and directives.

The event will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 8.30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.

Are you ready? The long-awaited #EMAARNYE2021 celebration is just around the corner.

Tune in to know how we’re #CelebratingTogether.



2021 ! pic.twitter.com/Vpj7XkUhSb — Downtown Dubai by Emaar (@MyDowntownDubai) November 19, 2020

Commenting on the New Year’s Eve spectacular in Downtown Dubai, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: "Delivering world-class experiences is part of Emaar’s DNA and this year we will deliver an even bigger gala event. The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity," Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said.

Restaurants and hotels on Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Boulevard and The Dubai Mall terraces will be open and are taking bookings for the night's celebrations. Burj Park will welcome families, with food and beverage outlets and a large screen that will show New Year's Eve events from around the world.