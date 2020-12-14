Dubai's Burj Khalifa to be evacuated in emergency drill
The drill will help organisers prepare for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.
The Burj Khalifa is set to conduct its annual fire and evacuation drill on Monday.
According to a notice issued by the Dubai Media Office, the drill is held every year to “ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests and employees” by testing the readiness of response teams to potential crises.
.@BurjKhalifa will conduct its annual fire and evacuation drill today, Monday 14th December at 10:30am. The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for valued residents, guests & employees. It will also help preparations for the New Year's Eve celebration.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 14, 2020
The drill — scheduled to be held at 10.30am — is also expected to help organisers prepare for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.
