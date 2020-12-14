News
Dubai's Burj Khalifa to be evacuated in emergency drill

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 14, 2020 | Last updated on December 14, 2020 at 10.17 am
Photo by Juidin Bernarrd

The drill will help organisers prepare for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.

The Burj Khalifa is set to conduct its annual fire and evacuation drill on Monday.

According to a notice issued by the Dubai Media Office, the drill is held every year to “ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests and employees” by testing the readiness of response teams to potential crises.

The drill — scheduled to be held at 10.30am — is also expected to help organisers prepare for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.




