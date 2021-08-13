Dubai's Al Furjan: Where class meets style

Divided into East and West Furjan and dotted with small parks, the suburb exudes great vibes of an outdoor life and a vibrant neighbourhood

Just a short drive from Ibn Batuta Mall in Dubai South lies the 560-hectare Al Furjan community and its beautifully styled houses.

A project of Nakheel, Al Furjan offers classic villas, townhouses and apartment blocks in varied styles and layouts to suit the needs of different people.

The family-oriented community is home to several nationalities, reflecting the true UAE spirit of embodying various cultures, lifestyle and languages, while still maintaining a great sense of individuality. Divided into East and West Furjan and dotted with small parks, the suburb exudes great vibes of an outdoor life and a vibrant neighbourhood.

With spacious homes that sit on generously-sized plots, the villas and townhouses in Al Furjan are broadly carved into a traditional Arabic style, and the contemporary, yet elegantly modern style. Both offer their own set of attractive features, with premium construction quality being the underlying factor. The fact that previous tenants prefer to buy in the community is in itself a clear evidence of the popularity and trust that the community commands.

Both Arabic-style villas and townhouses – called Dubai-style – and modern-style townhouses and villas – called Quortaj and Al Hejaz-style – don different architectural shades and layouts. While the townhouses offer 3 bedrooms, villas offer 3 to 6-bedrooms. Many of them sport landscaped gardens as well.

Al Furjan also houses a gated community called ‘Masakin’, which comprises six apartment blocks with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, situated near Al Furjan Metro Station. The sub-community features a park, kids’ playing area, a swimming pool, a supermarket, a ladies’ salon and restaurants. Besides these, there are other apartment buildings as well housing studios to 3-bedroom houses.

“In terms of amenities, Al Furjan community possess all the trimmings of a modern community that brings convenience to the doorstep,” says Ali Jan Mohammad, senior property consultant. “There’s a great clubhouse in Al Furjan Pavilion that offers a range of shopping and dining options, besides a salon, tennis and badminton courts, a gym and a community swimming pool.”

Al Furjan offers great connectivity to the city, courtesy Al Furjan Metro station on Route 2020, which is basically at the community doorstep. The suburb, despite being so close to the main city, manages to stand quiet and peaceful. However, when it comes to accessing city life, most business districts and tourist locations are easily accessible from the Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Yalayis Street. Dubai International Airport, Expo 2020 site, Old Dubai and Downtown Dubai are just 20 minutes away, while a drive to JBR takes only 10 minutes.