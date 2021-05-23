- EVENTS
Dubai's 3-day super sale to offer up to 90% discount
The sale will see prices drop at more than 1,500 stores.
Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) will offer up to 90 per cent off, it was announced on Sunday. The sale will happen from Thursday, May 27, to Saturday, May 29.
The bi-annual promotion offers savings on lifestyle, beauty, fashion and electronics products, among others.
The 3DSS will bring together global brands along with homegrown ones and regional retailers. It will see prices drop at more than 1,500 stores.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all of the malls, stores, outlets and branches taking part in the event will follow all Covid safety rules.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “The 3DSS marks the start of Dubai’s enjoyable summer season, with a huge choice of promotions and offers available for shoppers to discover at some of the city’s most exciting retail destinations. An important twice-yearly event and key highlight on the city’s calendar of fun, family-friendly events and activities, 3DSS fully supports the city’s key retail sector, attracting great interest from residents and visitors through unbelievable offers along with chances to win big prizes.”
