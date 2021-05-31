- EVENTS
Dubai: Youth on trial for drug abuse, distribution
A policeman noticed him behaving suspiciously in an eatery at a petrol station.
The Dubai Public Prosecution has referred a 21-year-old GCC citizen to the criminal court on charges of facilitating drug use for other defendants.
According to Al Khaleej, the incident goes back to January, when a policeman noticed a group of people in an eatery at a petrol station behaving suspiciously.
According to the official report, the policeman approached the defendants and identified himself. He found the accused slurring his words and appearing to be under the influence of drugs.
The policeman searched the accused as a precaution and found a used syringe in his bag. When asked, the rest of the defendants all admitted to consuming hashish. One admitted to using a narcotic substance. All have been referred to the misdemeanour court.
The first accused confessed to possessing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances inside a bag in the vehicle of one of the defendants. All of them confessed to drug abuse and that the first accused was the one who provided them with the drugs in exchange for money.
