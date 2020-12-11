Dubai youth named Middle East ambassador for global charity

Saima Khan is currently focusing her time and energy on Penny Appeal’s Thirst Relief campaign for water-related projects in 52 poverty-stricken areas.

A 22-year-old Dubai resident has become the first and only goodwill ambassador of Penny Appeal, a global charitable organisation providing aid to the needy in over 30 crisis-hit countries.

Saima Khan is currently focusing her time and energy on Penny Appeal’s Thirst Relief campaign for water-related projects in 52 poverty-stricken areas. It has built over 27,000 wells and water systems and providing clean water to 300,000 people globally.

Recently, Penny Appeal Middle East has secured a legal permit from Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) permit to fundraise in the region.

In her role as the ambassador of the charity, Khan, founder of Step Up Dubai, is looking to raise Dh50,000 to help build over 100 wells and water systems such as hand pumps, deep water wells, solar-powered water and power centres, rain water harvesting system and water tanks.

Khan will be frequently travelling to oversee the work on the water projects and meet the beneficiaries.

“Being in a country that is a hub of volunteering activities, my role is to educate people about charitable projects in poverty-stricken areas beyond the Middle East,” Khan told Khaleej Times.

“Since most of my work has been with the youth, I aim to inspire and motivate youngsters to participate and get involved with these projects. My new role will be also to scouting young people from schools and universities and give them the opportunity to participate in helping build wells and water systems in these areas,” she added.

Khan, who had volunteered with Penny Appeal as an individual and helped in building three wells with Penny Appeal in 2017, said it was the transparency that drew her to the charity. “For every donation , we get a progress report — in form of pictures and videos,” she said.

“There is just so much good work done by the charity — building wells, caring for orphans, delivering urgent medical aid and healthcare, providing nutritious meals, opening schools, orphanages and mosques, caring for the elderly and much more. For now, I am urging people to contribute to the water project; next year, I will be working on the Adopt an Orphan programme.”

Talking about her drive for charitable work, Khan said: “I was in a corporate job where I was being paid well but my heart wasn’t at peace. I wanted to be part of something that would help bring a positive change in the world. I wanted to set an example for the youth so they can emulate and step out of their comfort zone to lend a helping hand to millions of needy people around the world.”

