Dubai: Young drivers cause majority of road deaths, say authorities

Speeding, tailgating and using mobile phones are the top causes of accidents.

Most fatal road accidents in Dubai were found to have been caused by young drivers between the age of 18 and 35, the authorities have said.

This came during an online seminar organised by Dubai’s Community Development Authority and the Public Prosecution to discuss traffic-related issues.

Salah Bu Farousha, chief traffic prosecutor of the emirate, said the “common causes of accidents include speeding, using mobile phones, and failing to leave a safe distance between vehicles”.

The senior official pointed out that crashes resulting from these traffic violations often led to severe injuries and death.

Farousha reiterated that reckless drivers who cause such serious accidents shall be prosecuted based on the UAE Traffic Law and the Penal Code.

“There are about 114 different types of traffic offences listed as part of the law and all of them are aimed at protecting people,” he said.

However, only people’s commitment to these laws could help bring the accident numbers down, he added.

Farousha also warned the public against driving a car when they are sleep-deprived or have taken a medicine that can affect their senses. “It’s important people are aware of the medicine’s side effects.”

Should an accident happen in this case, the driver will be held legally responsible.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they are well informed of the rules which are provided through multiple channels,” Farousha said.

