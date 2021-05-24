Dubai: World's largest dental conference to return for silver jubilee edition next month

The in-person event will yet again reflect the city's status as one of the safest destinations for global events.

The largest annual international scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world will welcome visitors back to its 25th edition next month at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) is considered by the global dental community as one of the most prominent events for professionals in the sector.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai is open, safest city in the world: Top officials

The organisation of the in-person event in Dubai this year is yet another testament to Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest destinations for global events.

Since its inception in 1996, AEEDC Dubai has grown steadily in tandem with Dubai’s rise as a leading healthcare destination and a pivotal global and regional scientific hub. Hosting the event this year reflects the gathering pace of recovery in Dubai’s MICE sector and its broader economy.

To be held from June 29 to July 1, the silver jubilee edition is expected to welcome more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries.

The event features 173 scientific sessions, six workshops, and over 160 poster presentations on the latest trends in the field of dentistry, enabling participants to refine their skills and enrich their knowledge.

In addition, visitors will get the chance to explore over 4,000 international brands belonging to 3,000 companies, which will showcase their latest innovations and state-of-the-art products at DWTC.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai's event venues spring back to life for the vaccinated

The exhibition will feature 18 country pavilions — the largest being the USA, Italy, Germany and South Korea pavilions — where top companies will present their most advanced services and products.

A total of 75 professors, doctors, surgeons, lecturers and field professionals will come together this year to present their latest studies, discuss cases, review solutions to issues, and conduct in-depth discussions on ways to promote oral and dental health.