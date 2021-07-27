Dubai: World's deepest diving swimming pool now open to public

Access to the facility will only be granted via prior online booking.

The world's deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai, is all set to throw open its doors to the public from July 28.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba, the pool at Deep Dive Dubai extends to a breathtaking depth of 60.02 metres and contains 14 million litres of water.

After captivating the imagination of the world earlier this month with sneak peeks of the fascinating 1,500sqm facility — which is shaped like a giant oyster in keeping with the UAE’s pearl diving heritage — Deep Dive Dubai on Tuesday announced that public bookings would open online at deepdivedubai.com starting tomorrow, July 28.

Members of the public can explore the world record-breaking pool facility — which also houses a sunken city and other underwater habitats — for Dh400 per person. The price is inclusive of all dive equipment.

Along with scuba diving and freediving, a snorkelling experience has also been added to the list of awe-inspiring experiences available for adventure seekers.

Opening hours

Deep Dive Dubai is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm. With ample free parking onsite, the facility is easily accessible from main Dubai tourist and residential neighbourhoods. It is only a 15-minute drive from Downtown Dubai, and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. Access to the facility will only be granted with a prior online booking.

“Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers of all ages and abilities to dive into another world of possibilities in a safe, controlled, and exceptional underwater environment,” said Jarrod Jablonski, Director of Deep Dive Dubai.

“Since unveiling Deep Dive Dubai to the world, we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from both our invited guests as well as beginner and experienced divers from all corners of the globe who are excited to visit. We’re now thrilled to invite the world in to experience it for themselves.”

Courses and tours

Designed for everyone of all ability levels, aged 10 and up, experiences and courses fall into three categories: Discover, Dive and Develop.

The Discover category of snorkelling, scuba diving and freediving experiences caters to those who want to try a single dive or snorkel or take their first steps towards certification as a diver. No diving certification is required.

“The newly added Discover Snorkeling experience costs Dh400 per person and includes fins, snorkel, mask, and a special flotation vest for a one-hour guided snorkel, allowing guests to see first-hand the breathtaking depth and features of the sunken city,” the statement said.

All courses and experiences are delivered by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals and supported by the latest equipment, technology, and facilities — including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber.

Discover Freediving is a one-hour, guided, in-water experience that allows divers to dive up to 10 metres. This is priced at Dh1,000 per person and includes fins, snorkel, mask, and wetsuit, along with a video of the experience.

The Discover Scuba Diving is a one-hour guided scuba dive, allowing beginner divers to dive up to 12 metres and interact with elements of the sunken city including a car, telephone booth, library, bicycle, and chess game, among other features. This will cost Dh1,500 per person and will include all scuba diving equipment, along with a video of the experience.

The ‘Dive’ category of experience starts at Dh600 and allows everyone from newbies to experienced individuals to freedive or scuba dive within their certification limits.

The ‘Develop’ category of courses includes PADI Open Water Diving certification, which will cost Dh3,600 per person and includes all equipment rentals. It is said to be the ideal first step for beginners who want to progress in the sport.

DON'T MISS:

>> Video: Sheikh Hamdan dives into world's deepest pool

Other courses within the ‘Develop’ category are priced upon request and include a full range of recreational, technical, and leadership freediving and scuba diving courses with an emphasis placed on programmes that Deep Dive Dubai is uniquely placed to deliver including nitrox, advanced, deep, rebreather, and photography.

All experiences have a low guide-to-guest ratio, and all bookings include high-end equipment rental. With complimentary lockers, robe and towel rental included, all guests need to bring are their swimsuits and flip flops.

With each booking, one spectator can accompany the diver to Deep Dive Dubai, and up to two additional spectators will be allowed at Dh100 per person.

What else to expect

Along with the sunken city, Deep Dive Dubai’s 60m pool also features two underwater habitats with dry chambers at six and 21 metres, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

The facility is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces.

Large viewing areas on the lower floors of the building will allow diners at the restaurant and other rooms to peer into the underwater environment.

saman@khaleejtimes.com