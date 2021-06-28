Dubai: Woman held at airport for trying to smuggle 6kg of hashish
A customs inspector found a container filled with the substance in the woman's luggage.
A 42-year-old Asian woman has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of trafficking six kilograms of hashish with the intention of promoting and selling it in the UAE.
According to the police and Public Prosecution record, the case dates back to April when the accused arrived at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3.
During the luggage screening, a female customs officer had noticed the accused's case was very heavy and asked her if there were any illegal materials inside it.
The officer inspected the bag when the accused denied it and found a cylindrical container containing what was thought to be an illicit substance. Later testing by a forensic laboratory confirmed that it was hashish.
UAE: 18,000 kg of drugs seized by anti-narcotics forces last year
During interrogation, the defendant confessed to her crime and informed the police that she brought the substance to the country to promote it and sell it.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain ...
Dusty weather alert issued for today amid strong winds. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai private schools see rise in student...
A report published by the authority says 52% of the students are... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai RTA to stop printing 15 types of vehicle...
These certificates will be sent via e-mail and SMS. READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE job seekers alert: Firm hiring for 100 vacant ...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid EDE scanners placed at Abu Dhabi malls,...
The scanners at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi approves use of EDE scanners for Covid...
Official says the locally-developed scanners showed high accuracy in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan to ease curbs on inbound air travel from ...
The move comes as the virus has begun to relent in the country, as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia Covid team holds urgent meeting amid...
Around 18 million Australians are now under some form of lockdown. READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves