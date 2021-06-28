Dubai: Woman held at airport for trying to smuggle 6kg of hashish

A customs inspector found a container filled with the substance in the woman's luggage.

A 42-year-old Asian woman has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of trafficking six kilograms of hashish with the intention of promoting and selling it in the UAE.

According to the police and Public Prosecution record, the case dates back to April when the accused arrived at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3.

During the luggage screening, a female customs officer had noticed the accused's case was very heavy and asked her if there were any illegal materials inside it.

The officer inspected the bag when the accused denied it and found a cylindrical container containing what was thought to be an illicit substance. Later testing by a forensic laboratory confirmed that it was hashish.

During interrogation, the defendant confessed to her crime and informed the police that she brought the substance to the country to promote it and sell it.