Dubai: Win up to Dh10,000 in RTA photo contest

Calling all photographers and enthusiasts: Explore Dubai and take stunning photos for a chance to win up to Dh10,000 in a competition launched by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Cash prizes worth Dh45,000 will be awarded to winning participants.

Aiming to promote the use of public transportation in Dubai, the photo contest will be held in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (Hipa).

“We invite the photography community (both professional and hobbyists) to pick up their cameras and explore the RTA’s world of transportation by capturing moments under the three themes of competition, namely; ‘Art and Architecture’, ‘Public Transport’, and ‘Emirati Culture and Lifestyle’. Every photographer can capture, through their creative lens, a particular quality, feeling, or moment they feel best reflects one of the competition themes,” said Ali Khalifa Bin Thalith, secretary-general at Hipa.

The first theme, ‘Art and Architecture’, is aimed at capturing the beauty of landmarks, infrastructure, splendid sites, street art, illustration and facilities across Dubai. ‘Public Transport’ covers the Metro, tram, ferry, abra, taxis and buses. The third theme, ‘Emirati Culture and Lifestyle’, covers places, events, local culture, Emirati spirit and national flavour.

How to join

Running for three weeks from June 27, the competition is open to all photographers, be it residents or visitors of the UAE.

Participants are requested to submit a minimum three photos through Hipa’s official website (http://www.hipa.ae ), including at least one photo for each theme of the competition.

The first, second and third winners will get a cash prize of Dh10,000, Dh7,000, and Dh3,000, respectively. Additionally, 25 nol cards with a purse value of Dh1,000 each will be distributed to 25 merit winners.

In addition to the prizes, winning participants will also have the opportunity to have their photographs printed onto the RTA nol card, Bin Thalith said.

Once the winners are announced, nol card users can select from three of the winning photos for printing on their personalised nol cards at the time of purchasing. A nominal fee will be charged.

Yousif Al Redha, CEO of corporate administrative support sector at RTA, said: “Public transport is part of daily life in any city. We in Dubai have a diverse transport network that charts the daily lives of residents and tourists on the move in the emirate. Through the launch of this competition, we aim to raise awareness of various means of mass transport, and various tools and services available to use these means smoothly and easily.

“The RTA’s nol cards are designed specifically to meet the needs of public transport users in Dubai in order to achieve their comfort and happiness by adopting international best practices and providing a distinct customer journey experience.