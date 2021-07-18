Dubai: Win gold vouchers worth Dh150,000 during Eid Al Adha, DSS

In total, 125 jewellery outlets are taking part in the promotion campaign.

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) is running the “City of Gold Jewellery Surprises” campaign for Eid Al Adha and Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) from July 15 to August 10, offering up to Dh150,000 worth of gold gift vouchers to customers.

Launched in collaboration with over 125 jewellery outlets, the customers will get zero making charges on select gold jewellery, up 75 per cent discount on diamond jewellery, and free gifts on the purchase of jewellery.

On a minimum spend of Dh500, shoppers will get a chance to win Dh150,000 worth of gold vouchers which can be redeemed at any of the participating outlets.

Fifteen winners will be announced on August 10, the last day of the promotion, and will win Dh10,000 worth of gold each.

“Gold and jewellery are the ultimate choices for Eid gifting and celebration, and it is only befitting for us to offer an amazing value proposition for jewellery customers in this season. Residents are a huge part of our customer group and, with Eid Al Adha approaching, the gold and jewellery retailers in Dubai are witnessing a good momentum,” said Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG.

Laila Suhail, chairperson of marketing at DGJG, and CEO of strategic alliance and partnerships sector at DCTCM and Entities, said: “We are proud of this initiative and the fact that key industry stakeholders are coming together to offer the ultimate jewellery surprises and offerings for Dubai visitors and residents alike.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are pleased to work closely with our strategic partners and key industry players to ensure we provide unparalleled retail experiences to Dubai’s residents and visitors. The recent campaign launched supports DFRE’s endeavours to promote Dubai as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.”

