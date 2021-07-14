Dubai: Win Dh10,000 cash daily in new jackpot raffle

The jackpot raffle is part of a total prize pot worth Dh12.5 million that can be won during the summer festival.

A new raffle offers shoppers in Dubai the chance to win Dh10,000 in cash every day.

New to this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises, the Modesh Daily Jackpot rewards lucky shoppers who spend Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall or Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

Also read:

Dubai Summer Surprises: Weekly Mercedes Mega Raffle announced

The raffle, which is on till August 7, sees shoppers automatically entered into the draw after scanning their receipts at the customer service desk.

The jackpot raffle is part of a total prize pot worth Dh12.5 million that can be won during the 10-week summer festival.

The raffle has been named after Dubai mascot Modesh.

Modesh and the other Dubai mascot, Dana, will make appearance at many malls across the city throughout the DSS.