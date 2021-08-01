Dubai: Watch Saturn, Jupiter from special deck at the Palm tomorrow

The planets can be seen from the 360-degree observation deck at The View at The Palm on August 20 as well.

The View at The Palm, the 360-degree observation deck by Nakheel, is now offering a unique opportunity to observe Saturn and Jupiter at their largest and brightest on Monday, August 2 and Friday, August 20, from 8pm to 10pm.

This yearly phenomenon is known as ‘opposition’ and The View at The Palm, in collaboration with Dubai Astronomy Group, gives visitors a chance to explore night skies from its highest vantage point, level 52 of The Palm Tower.

Opposition, in astronomy, takes place when two celestial bodies appear in opposite directions in the sky. A highly-anticipated annual event for observing planets in their clearest forms, Opposition is when the earth is between the sun and the opposite planet. Only planets that are further out in the solar system – including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune – can be in Opposition.

Tailor-made for stargazers and astrophotographers, this is an opportunity to observe the planets in great detail, ranging from Saturn’s spectacular and complicated rings to Jupiter’s stripes and swirls’ atmosphere.

The 60-minute event will start with an explanation of the phenomenon, led by Dubai Astronomy Group’s CEO, Hasan Ahmad Al Hariri, followed by an in-depth Q&A session. Participants can view Saturn and Jupiter through telescopes and take images their mobile phones or cameras.

Tickets for Saturn and Jupiter at Opposition are priced at Dh125 for adults, Dh95 for children in the age group four to 12; and free for kids under four. It also includes entry charges to The View at The Palm along with the 60-minute astronomy session.

Ongoing stargazing sessions

Visitors can also take part in ongoing 90-minute astronomy sessions on select dates from August 6 to 28 at The View to learn more about the solar system and planets, and enjoy a session of stargazing. Tickets cost Dh125 for an adult and Dh95 per child.

All sessions have a limited capacity and will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety regulations including two-metre social distancing norms, the wearing of masks and sanitising protocols.