Dubai: Two jailed for a year, fined Dh200,000 for online video throwing fake money at workers
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more Instagram followers
A European and an Asian man have been jailed for one year and fined Dh200,000 each for throwing 50,000 euros worth of fake currency from his car window.
The accused European posted a video on Instagram showing himself, accompanied by the second defendant, in a car showering workers carrying out their duties in Al Quoz with the counterfeit cash.
According to the investigation, the cybercrime patrols of Dubai police detected the video. Given the crowd of workers surrounding the defendants' car, authorities charged them with endangering the labourers' safety as well as flouting Covid-19 safety rules. Upon further inquiry, police also found out that the money was fake.
The European defendant told police that he had posted the video to his Instagram account to gain followers.
The two accused were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and eventually the Criminal Court on charges of committing the felony of smuggling, possessing and circulating counterfeiting currency in the country.
The Criminal Court sentenced them to two years in prison. The term was reduced to one year by the Appeals Court.
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Second set of plans to be ...
This second package aims to support national strategies and build a... READ MORE
-
World
Canadian arrested for throwing stones at PM...
The 25-year-old's next court appearance is set for October 6 READ MORE
-
News
RAK Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel...
Teams use a stretcher and ropes to save the 33-year-old Arab READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
MENA
UN chief urges dialogue with Taliban, inclusive...
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls dialogue 'absolutely... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents