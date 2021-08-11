Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight

While the draw usually produces one winner a week, this week two residents shared a Dh2 million rolled-over second prize.

Two Indians became millionaires overnight after they hit the jackpot earlier this week at the 37th Mahzooz weekly live draw.

UAE resident Deepa, who hails from Kerala, received the exciting news via email the moment she landed in her hometown, while on a trip to visit her parents and look after her ailing father.

“It was great to finally reunite with my parents after a long time. But this time, it was a unique moment to cherish forever as I found out I was a brand-new millionaire. I am speechless and really don’t know how to explain the overwhelming joy I felt! I saw my parents and won Dh1,000,000 on the same day!”

The 50-year-old, who works for a market research company, has lived in the UAE with her family for 18 years and participated in the Mahzooz draws from day one.

“My husband and I participate in Mahzooz on a weekly basis, and we would always tease each other about whose door luck would knock on first. We are so thrilled that I finally became a lucky Mahzooz millionaire.”

Deepa said the Dh1 million prize money is a relief as she can now secure her parents’ future and fulfil their needs.

“In fact, I decided to go home mainly because my father is unwell. The medical expenses have had us worried, but now I can finally breathe a sigh of relief after winning big, “ she said.

The mother-of-two also plans to invest part of her winnings towards her children’s education.

“Our children are equally thrilled about the big win. Now, we can invest the money to secure a better future for them,” concluded Deepa.

Another Indian national Baranidaran, 40, who hails from Pondicherry, is also a regular participant in Mahzooz and strongly believed that his perseverance would pay off one day.

“I have been participating in Mahzooz since its launch, eagerly waiting to see my lucky numbers among the winning numbers. The wait was worth it. The feeling I got when I saw my winning balance of Dh1 million was just incredible.”

“Seven is my lucky number and now it is one of the luckiest days in my life as the 37th weekly live draw took place on August 7. What a coincidence!” Baranidaran added to describe the stroke of luck which changed his life overnight.

The Indian expat who has lived away from home for the last 10 years now plans to bring his ageing parents to the UAE soon.

“For most expats, living away from their parents is always a major worry. I have always wanted to bring my parents to live with me, but the financial constraints always pulled me back. Now, we can live together and there’s nothing more comforting than that,” he said.

While the draw usually produces one millionaire a week, this week two lucky winners from the southern part of India shared a Dh2 million rolled-over second prize.

In accordance with the rules of Mahzooz, the second prize was doubled to Dh2,000,000 in the 37th weekly live draw after going unclaimed the week before.

For those who missed out on last week’s live draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, August 14 at 9pm UAE time.

