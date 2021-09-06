Dubai tunnel that can store water for 100 years nears completion
Water is transferred through the tunnel by gravitation, eliminating the need for sub-pumping stations.
A deep tunnel that can store water for the next 100 years is nearing completion in Dubai, the emirate’s municipality said on Monday.
One of the most important infrastructure plans in Dubai, the project is designed to collect stormwater and surface water from an area of 500 square kilometres and then transport it through a 10.3km-long tunnel with a depth of 40-60 metres.
“This project is considered the first of its kind in the region to drain stormwater and surface groundwater, by collecting water and storing it for the next 100 years,” the Dubai Municipality said.
Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of the Dubai Municipality, visited the project and reviewed the final pre-operational stages.
“The deep tunnel project is a qualitative leap in infrastructure projects not only at the emirate level, but also at the regional level, which is one of the most prominent projects that will promote comprehensive development in Dubai,” Al Hajri said.
The deep tunnel ends at the main pumping station near Jebel Ali Port, where water is drained through a double system, which can drain stormwater and surface water through pumps connected to lines extending 600 metres into the sea.
In this system, the water flows through the tunnel with gravity, eliminating the need for sub-pumping stations; thus cutting operating costs by 20 per cent.
The stormwater shall be discharged to the sea taking into account climate change and sea level rise. Through the station’s central control room, the system can automatically adapt to the data to continue reducing the impact of rainstorms and floods in the service area.
