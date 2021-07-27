Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced; starting Dh14,500

The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms and transportation.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai recently announced that the emirate will get 10 new private schools in the next academic year.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the annual tuition fees for the new schools will range between Dh14,500 and Dh97,000. These are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms and transportation.

Here's a look at the fee structure for some of the upcoming schools:

>> Apple International Community School

Curriculum: British

Location: Karama

Fee: Starts at Dh14,500 for KG1; goes up to Dh21,000 for Grade 13

>> Pace Modern British School

Curriculum: British

Location: Rashidiya

Fee: Starts at Dh17,500 for KG1; goes up to Dh29,500 for Grade 13

>> Emirates National Schools – Dubai

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Location: Al Khawaneej 1

Fee: Starts at Dh25,000 for KG1; goes up to Dh55,000 for Grade 12

>> Cedar School

Curriculum: British

Location: Al Warqaa 1

Fee: Starts at Dh25,200 for KG1; goes up to Dh47,900 for Grade 13

>> Dubai Schools Corporation

Curriculum: American

Locations: Al Baraha and Mirdif

Fee: Starts at Dh29,900 for KG1; goes up to Dh66,000 for Grade 12

>> Australian International School – Dubai

Curriculum: Australian

Location: Al Barsha 2

Fee: Starts at Dh52,000 for KG1; goes up to Dh63,000 for Grade 5

>> RGS Guilford School

Curriculum: British curriculum

Location: Dubai Sports City

Fee: Starts at Dh75,000 for KG1; goes up to Dh97,000 for Grade 6