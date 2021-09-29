Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended until at least October 31

Filed on September 29, 2021 | Last updated on October 13, 2021 at 04.52 pm

All affected flights have been cancelled

Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until at least October 31, 2021.

According to the latest update on the airline's website, customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until at least October 20, 2021.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare

>> Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week