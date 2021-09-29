Dubai travel: Emirates suspends Nigeria flights until at least Oct 20
All affected flights cancelled
Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until October 20, 2021.
According to their official website, customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.
Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until October 10, 2021.
