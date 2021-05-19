News
Dubai traffic alert: Multiple-vehicle accidents on key highways

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 19, 2021
Image used for illustrative purposes only

Dubai Police have cautioned motorists to drive carefully.


Dubai Police have advised motorists to drive with caution after reporting two multiple-vehicle collisions on key highways in the emirate.

The authority took to Twitter at 3.24pm to report a collision had occurred between several vehicles on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

The accident took place before the Mirdif City Center Bridge heading to Abu Dhabi.

Three minutes later, the force reported a second multi-vehicle collision — this time, on Sheikh Zayed Road before Umm Suqeim Bridge heading to Abu Dhabi.




