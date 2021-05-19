- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai traffic alert: Multiple-vehicle accidents on key highways
Dubai Police have cautioned motorists to drive carefully.
Dubai Police have advised motorists to drive with caution after reporting two multiple-vehicle collisions on key highways in the emirate.
The authority took to Twitter at 3.24pm to report a collision had occurred between several vehicles on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.
May 19, 2021
The accident took place before the Mirdif City Center Bridge heading to Abu Dhabi.
Three minutes later, the force reported a second multi-vehicle collision — this time, on Sheikh Zayed Road before Umm Suqeim Bridge heading to Abu Dhabi.
May 19, 2021
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued
Doctors urged to inform patients of the risks involved. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh10,000 for WhatsApp insult
The plaintiff had asked for Dh100,000 as compensation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Gang of 8 cuts through warehouse door,...
Employees discovered the break-in when they reported to work in the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai ...
It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in ... READ MORE
-
News
Residents stay indoors as wild animal on the loose
News of the predator on the prowl went viral on social media in no... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE