Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causes severe congestion

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 16, 2021
Police have advised motorists to drive with caution

The Dubai Police have warned of a “severe" traffic congestion as multiple vehicles crashed on the Ras Al Khor Road towards Hatta.

The alert was issued at 2pm on Thursday, September 16. Taking to Twitter, the police advised motorists to drive with caution.

It must be noted that taking and posting photos or videos of accident sites on social media can lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh150,000 under the UAE's cybercrime law. Those found obstructing or blocking roads near accident sites can be punished with a fine of Dh1,000.




