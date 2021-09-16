Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causes severe congestion
Police have advised motorists to drive with caution
The Dubai Police have warned of a “severe" traffic congestion as multiple vehicles crashed on the Ras Al Khor Road towards Hatta.
The alert was issued at 2pm on Thursday, September 16. Taking to Twitter, the police advised motorists to drive with caution.
It must be noted that taking and posting photos or videos of accident sites on social media can lead to imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh150,000 under the UAE's cybercrime law. Those found obstructing or blocking roads near accident sites can be punished with a fine of Dh1,000.
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 564 Covid-19 cases, 650 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 7.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causes...
Police have advised motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Real estate firm ordered to return Dh1m to...
A man, who bought a plot of land for Dh1 million from the company,... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time