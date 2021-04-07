Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash after dense fog

Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 7, 2021 at 09.05 am

Motorists advised to drive carefully in foggy conditions

Multiple vehicles crashed in Dubai due to dense fog on Wednesday morning, the police have said.

The accident between "several" vehicles was reported on Emirates Road, after Al Ruwaiya Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.

#TrafficUpdate | #Accident between several vehicles on Emirates Rd after Al Ruwaiya Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, and there is dense fog in the same place. Please be careful while driving. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 7, 2021

The Dubai Police warned of dense fog in the area and urged motorists to drive carefully.

Speed limits back to normal on key roads

As dense fog engulfed various parts of the country this morning, authorities had announced the reduction of speed limits on some major roads.

However, in the latest update, Abu Dhabi Police have now stated that speed limits on Abu Dhabi's external roads are back to normal.

Police had announced speed limit reduction on major roads from and towards the Capital to 80kmph.

“The Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” social media posts issued by the police said.

The police had activated speed reduction system on Al Ain - Dubai road ( Al Fouah - Al Hiyar ), Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Maktoum bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Sweihan- Al Sad Road and on Nahil - Al Hiyar Road.

Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.

The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.