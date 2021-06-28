News
Dubai: Tourist strips in hotel, injures self while resisting arrest

Investigations are still on to determine why he repeatedly visited the property and slept on the lobby’s sofas.


A tourist in his sixties is facing trial after he stripped in a Dubai hotel and resisted police arrest.

According to the Dubai Public Prosecution, the European tourist used to visit the hotel from time to time. However, hotel management decided to call in the police, after the man started disturbing employees and guests.

According to Al Bayan, two police officers arrived on the scene to find the tourist sleeping on a sofa in the hotel lobby. When they woke him up and asked for an explanation, he told them he was tired and asked them to let him sleep.

The officers asked him to either book a room in the hotel if he wanted to sleep there or leave if he didn't want to be taken to the police station.

To the policemen's surprise, the tourist stood up and took off all his clothes, except his underwear. He then began screaming angrily and insulting them.

The officers tried to arrest the man, but he resisted them and ran away. Despite strong resistance, the police managed to restrain him.

During his several attempts to escape, the tourist threw himself at the police car, hurting his head and causing it to bleed.

An ambulance was called to provide treatment for him before he was transferred to the police station.

Investigations are still on to determine why the tourist repeatedly visited the hotel and slept on the lobby’s sofas.




