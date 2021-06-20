Dubai to lead aviation sector’s recovery, Sheikh Ahmed says
Huge rebound in inbound and outbound travel expected over the next few months.
The outlook for the aviation sector is one of the optimism and Dubai will lead the aviation sector’s recovery, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group.
Sheikh Ahmed’s comments came ahead of the reopening of Terminal 1, on June 24, as the aviation sector’s recovery picks up pace.
“This move signals our confidence that the outlook for the rest of the year and beyond is one of optimism, as well as being a clear indication of Dubai’s intent to lead the aviation industry in its efforts to enable social and economic recovery of the world,” he said.
Earlier, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, had said that the demand for air travel will be strong.
“Governments around the world are starting to manage the Covid situation rather than avoid it. So we are starting to see that in the travel trend. With school holidays, Eid Al Adha, Expo 2020 coming up in the UAE, we see a huge rebound for inbound and outbound travel over the next few months,” said Griffiths.
Sheikh Ahmed said the reopening of Dubai International’s Terminal 1 & Concourse D is a collaborative effort of the many stakeholders involved in the operation of the world’s largest international airport.
"We are delighted to be able to make this important step towards the restoration of full airport operations.”
While taking to Twitter, he said Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services with the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors between the UAE and multiple countries around the world.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
