Dubai: Tickets for Burj Al Arab hotel tour to start at Dh399

Tickets for a butler-guided tour of the Burj Al Arab start at Dh399, the Jumeirah Group has revealed.

Guests also have the option to add a series of signature experiences, including the hotel's 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino or signature afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar in the famed atrium.

Guests can also enjoy a glass of bubbles at the new outdoor venue "UMA" or further enhance their tour by booking a meal at one of the hotel's restaurants.

Opening to the public on October 15, the programme has been specially curated for up to 12 visitors, with groups setting off every 15 minutes from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm daily.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Inside Burj Al Arab, especially with all eyes on Dubai as it stages the' The World's Greatest Show' with Expo 2020. It is the perfect opportunity to give residents and visitors the chance to experience the wonders of this world-famous landmark first-hand," said Ermanno Zanini, regional vice president and general manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

"Providing a stunning window into the world of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the tour will appeal to those intrigued by its story, not just of the building, but of its people, creativity, and ingenuity, as well as its Emirati hospitality, Arabian opulence and world-class service. We are proud to deliver this exceptional experience to the world."

In addition to exploring the famous hotel atrium and the Royal Suite, visitors will also get to relive history through the curated Experience Suite's digital interactives, bringing the magic of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to life.

They will see where it all started and wonder at the vision behind creating a global icon with detailed designs from the original architect and journey through the story of Dubai and Jumeirah, past, present and future, with interactive augmented reality displays.

Visitors can buy tickets online at insideburjalarab.com or directly from the ticketing office and welcome lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

