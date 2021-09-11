Dubai: These students won laptops for using Dubai Metro to go to schools, colleges

The students say the surprise from the Roads and Transport Authority couldn't have come at a better time

Four students, who frequently use the Dubai Metro and tram, never expected to be rewarded for using Dubai’s public transport services.

But that’s exactly what happened when the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gifted Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Raza, Ahmed and Amatullah Saasa with free laptops last week — just in time for the start of the new academic year.

Muhammad Ahmed, who completed Grade 11, initially thought it was a scam.

“I received an e-mail from the RTA. Initially, I thought, is this a scam or is this real? I wasn’t interested at first. But I spoke to my parents about it and they said since it is from the RTA, it wouldn’t be a scam,” he told Khaleej Times.

The 18-year-old programming student added that the surprise couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I actually needed a new system because I was using my phone for a lot of things and it was getting old. And the time had come for me to replace it. So, now, I have a laptop of my own. I had always wished to have a laptop of my own because sharing one with your siblings is difficult,” said Muhammad Ahmed, who regularly commutes from Al Qusais to Baniyas.

Raza, too, had been planning to buy a laptop to further his knowledge of Microsoft Excel and other applications.

“I was planning on buying a laptop since I’m working part-time and I was about to learn Excel and other stuff. It is expensive and it is of a high quality. It is a wonderful gift and I was really surprised,” said Raza, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in international business.

Ahmed, who is set to start college in a month’s time, said he had also been meaning to buy a laptop.

“It was a nice surprise. I didn’t expect this. It was a nice gift. I was supposed to buy a laptop a month ago, but now I don’t have to,” said 19-year-old Ahmed, whose sister Anfal Jonaidy also received a laptop.

Amatullah Saasa, who completed Grade 12, said she was grateful to the RTA for gifting her the laptop.

“I didn’t expect it in the four years that I’ve been using the Metro while going to school,” said Saasa, who is taking a gap year and interning with her father before she joins university.

“I had registered back in the school days and I had filled in my dad’s number. So, the RTA called my dad and he directed them to me. They explained everything to me and they asked me if I would like to join. They asked for approval if I would be comfortable with being on camera. They then dropped an e-mail with the invitation,” Saasa said.

