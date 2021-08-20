Dubai teenager's hair donations for cancer patients creates record

Indian High School pupil has been donating hair every alternative year since 2016.

A 14-year-old Dubai student recently created a record by donating her hair for the maximum number of times for cancer patients.

Aalia Rumana, a student of Dubai’s Indian High School, donated her hair four times, 12 inches each time, from July 2016 to June 2021, to cancer charities like Friends of Cancer patients and Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon. She was awarded the honour by the India Book of Records last week.

Speaking about what sparked her interest in this noble cause, Aalia said: “ I have grown up seeing my parents serve the community by volunteering for various initiatives such as food distribution in labour camps, visiting the sick, helping some sick person get financial help for treatment. This encouraged me to do my bit for society and when I saw my elder sister donate hair for cancer patients, I loved the idea of empowering women by this simple hair donation. I noticed that how a simple wig can give confidence, strength, and hope to someone struggling with hair loss due to chemotherapy.”

Aalia said she learnt about breast cancer awareness through an organisation called Protect your Mom that organised an event to create awareness about breast cancer (in October) at her school.

While elder sister Ayesha Jumana (a college student now) has donated her hair twice, Aalia has donated her hair every alternative year since 2016.

“I believe hair donation, though simple on one’s part, could really make a big difference to someone's self esteem and support them during their cancer journey. Besides, as a young woman, hair donation is a beautiful gesture from one woman to another.”

An all-rounder, Aalia also holds achievements in various fields. She is a black belt in karate; an ice skating winner at the GCC level; she is also part of KHDA clubs and a regular participant at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) camps.

“I also do other social services, including delivering motivational talks in labour camps, speeches about the ill effects of smoking, drinking and more. My future aim is to work in the healthcare field and offer my service to others. Helping others elevates our hearts, minds, and spirits.”

