Dubai: Taxi drivers get 6 months jail, Dh21,000 fine for using cab illegally

The inspector found that they had disconnected the meter, camera connections, and the GPS device, so the vehicle could not be tracked.

Two taxi drivers were sentenced to six months in jail and a fine of Dh21,000 for operating a vehicle for their own benefit.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the inspector who apprehended the duo said he was on duty on Airport Street, when he saw a taxi being driven in a dangerous way, and going back and forth on the same street with loud music on.

Upon being pulled over, the driver admitted he had been terminated from the company due to traffic violations, and that the driver to whom the vehicle had been assigned had been allowing him to use it for two months for their mutual benefit.

He found that the second driver had disconnected the meter, camera connections, and the GPS device, so that the company could no longer determine the location of the vehicle.

The driver admitted that he would hand the vehicle over to his acquaintance at the end of his shift, after disconnecting the car’s tracking devices, so they could use it for their own benefit — despite lacking authorisation from the company to do so.