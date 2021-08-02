Dubai Summer Surprises: Win a fully furnished apartment worth Dh1.1 million

Other prizes up for grabs include Skywards miles and a daily cash jackpot.

An apartment worth Dh1.1 million is among the several prizes you could win during the ongoing Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Taking place until September 4, the shopping festival sees retailers across the emirate offer discounts and big prizes.

This year’s DSS has already given away millions of shopping points, cash prizes and luxury cars to shoppers at Dubai’s malls, stores and outlets since the festival started on July 1.

Win an apartment

Customers at Pan Emirates can win a brand-new furnished apartment worth Dh1.1 million in Al Habtoor City with the Shop & Win Your Dream Home promotion.

Daily Dh10,000 jackpot

The Modesh Daily Jackpot will reward shoppers with daily prizes of Dh10,000 until August 7. Customers who spend a minimum of Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall and Nakheel Mall and scan their receipts at the customer service desk will be entered into the prize to take home Dh10,000 in cash.

Emirates Skywards

From August 4 to 7, four Emirates Skywards members can each win 250,000 skywards each. A total of one million Skywards Miles will be given away in total.

Gift vouchers

Until September 4, residents and visitors shopping for jewellery, watches or accessories have the chance to bag gift vouchers worth Dh5,000 with the DSS Save More When You Shop More with 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons promotion.