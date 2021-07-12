Dubai Summer Surprises: Weekly Mercedes Mega Raffle announced
You can win a Mercedes C200 and cash prize of Dh25,000 every week
ENOC Group will give away seven Mercedes C200 2021 during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Every winner will be given a cash prize of Dh25,000 as well.
Customers can participate in the DSS weekly Mercedes Mega Raffle by buying a Dh150 ticket to enter the draw.
The lucky winner will be announced every week.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group has been a strategic partner of all major Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) events. DSS has set a benchmark in the region, making the summer season full of exciting activities.”
