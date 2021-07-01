Dubai Summer Surprises: 10 weeks of sales promotions begin

Two of Dubai’s most famous and best-loved landmarks will announce the start of DSS with spectacular projection shows lighting up the night sky.

Celebrations to kickstart the latest edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) in Dubai today, will roll out 10 weeks of sales promotions, family fun, dining offers and entertainment across the city.

Taking place from July 1 to September 4, the 24th edition of DSS will celebrate everything that makes Dubai the number one summer vacation and shopping choice — a family-friendly destination, and retail hotspot for visitors and residents alike.

Two of Dubai’s most famous and best-loved landmarks will announce the start of DSS with spectacular projection shows lighting up the night sky. Performed to the song Dubai Kawkab Akhar, the opening shows will be staged at the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai.

UAE-based artists Kaveh Ahangaran and Maajed Ahmed each tapped into their creative talents for the projection shows, with audiences set to be wowed by a stunning combination of graphics, colour and special effects beamed onto the Burj Khalifa and across the InterContinental Hotel at Dubai Festival City.

Both events will be open to members of the public who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with staff checking their status. For Dubai Festival City Mall, guests can book at one of the Festival Bay restaurants, or visit the bay directly, making sure they provide vaccination verification. For the Burj Khalifa, guests can book at one of the fountain-facing restaurants or visit the location directly making sure they provide their vaccination verification.

Shoppers will be able to dive straight into the retail action from day one of DSS with the launch of the annual 12-hour sale, held alongside the 12 Hour SHARE Millionaire on July 1.

The sale will offer savings of up to 90 per cent on a wide selection of brands and products from 10am to 10pm at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Customers who spend a minimum of Dh300 and scan their receipts using the SHARE app will be entered into a prize draw to win one million SHARE points. The 12-Hour SHARE Millionaire winner will be announced on July 4.

The first-ever 24 Hour Flash Sale – Hotels Edition will be held from 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2, with residents and visitors discovering extra-special hotel offers, including amazing getaways, promotional room rates, big savings on F&B and complimentary tickets to the city’s world-famous attractions.

Besides these, there are scores of offers and entertainment to whet the appetite of shoppers and residents.

