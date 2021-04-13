Dubai stays top foreign direct investment destination

Dubai ranks first in the MENA region, fourth globally as a magnet for greenfield FDI capital.

Dubai reinforced its preeminence as a destination of choice for foreign direct investment in 2020 by recording an FDI inflow of Dh24.7 billion, creating an estimated 18,325 new jobs despite the harsh global epidemic challenges.

Dubai ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa region and fourth globally as a magnet for greenfield FDI capital, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets, the leading global source of data on greenfield FDI.

Dubai also achieved a record global market share in greenfield FDI projects, attracting 2.1 per cent of all such projects in 2020, exceeding the 2.0 per cent mark for the first time, as it continued to lead regional and global FDI locations in facilitating global business growth and expansion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said Dubai’s regional leadership and global prominence in FDI attraction is the result of the great vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “His vision laid solid foundations for Dubai’s emergence as a smart and sustainable city of the future, the main gateway to regional growth markets, and a pivotal hub in the global economy.”

