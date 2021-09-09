Dubai skyscraper's elevators to be installed using Swiss robots
The innovative technology makes its Middle East debut
Swiss technology that uses robots to install elevators is being used in a Dubai high-rise for the first time in the Middle East.
The Schindler's Robotic Installation System for Elevators (Schindler RISE) is being debuted in the construction of the Uptown Tower, a 340-meter-tall skyscraper in Dubai's Uptown district, which is expected to be completed by 2022.
Urs Püntener, Director of Global Fulfillment at Schindler, said the autonomous and self-climbing robot will travel up the 78 levels of the tower to measure and drill precision holes accurately . The robot will then set the anchor bolts necessary to install the elevator guide rails and landing doors.
The 78-storey building featuring 188 hotel rooms and suites, restaurants, health spas, conference facilities, and 229 branded residences is being constructed by BISIX, a Brussel-based group.
Püntener said the cutting-edge technology is a "very strong innovation for the construction industry" as it makes construction faster and more accurate and reduces technicians' risk and exposure.
"For the conventional installation… we need to drill holes… actually a lot of holes. Of course, this is a very, very repetitive work, you know, and it is also exposing our workforce to dust and the noisy environment," said Püntener.
For example, the Uptown building has 14 elevators installed, and each of them requires 9000 holes drilled into the shaft.
"And now the robot, of course, is taking over that particular part of the elevator installation, drilling the hole and setting the anchor bolts," he said.
Püntener said the work time could be reduced by 10 per cent for every 100 metres of height.
"If we do a day shift, we can finish a 100 metre of drilling work in roughly a week with the robot," explained the official.
The company has done ten projects so far in Poland, Germany, Switzerland and other parts of Europe.
Robotic systems are becoming the trend as the construction industry looks to accelerate the work and meet customer demands.
"Ten years ago, you know, it took a week or two to finish one floor of construction. Now, the fastest builders.. they do this in four days… even 3D printing is getting faster. So, the market, you know, is changing, and we have to be a little bit more innovative," he said.
