- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai shuts down social media accounts, websites for promoting fake products
Move comes as part of the Dubai Economy’s efforts to protect trademarks.
Dubai Economy announced the closure of several social media accounts and websites for promoting smuggled and counterfeit products.
The action was taken in coordination with the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government. This move comes as part of the Dubai Economy’s efforts to protect trademarks guaranteed by Federal Laws regulating commercial activities, trademarks protection and combating commercial fraud.
The Ministry of Economy conducts regular inspection and control operations to tackle commercial fraud on unofficial websites and social media accounts.
During the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Economy conducted 727 inspections 334 of which were related to commercial fraud, 129 fines were issued.
The total number of inspections during the past year reached 70,000. About 793 visits were made which resulted in spotting 997 violations.
The Ministry of Economy sets annual plans to increase consumers and merchants awareness through meetings, training and workshops in cooperation with various local departments. It launches Intensive programs to raise awareness of the dangers of commercial fraud, and how to fight in markets.
The Ministry of Economy provides an immediate reporting service for commercial fraud and wrong business practices through its toll-free number 8001222.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli