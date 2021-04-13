Dubai shuts down social media accounts, websites for promoting fake products

Move comes as part of the Dubai Economy’s efforts to protect trademarks.

Dubai Economy announced the closure of several social media accounts and websites for promoting smuggled and counterfeit products.

The action was taken in coordination with the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government. This move comes as part of the Dubai Economy’s efforts to protect trademarks guaranteed by Federal Laws regulating commercial activities, trademarks protection and combating commercial fraud.

The Ministry of Economy conducts regular inspection and control operations to tackle commercial fraud on unofficial websites and social media accounts.

During the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Economy conducted 727 inspections 334 of which were related to commercial fraud, 129 fines were issued.

The total number of inspections during the past year reached 70,000. About 793 visits were made which resulted in spotting 997 violations.

The Ministry of Economy sets annual plans to increase consumers and merchants awareness through meetings, training and workshops in cooperation with various local departments. It launches Intensive programs to raise awareness of the dangers of commercial fraud, and how to fight in markets.

The Ministry of Economy provides an immediate reporting service for commercial fraud and wrong business practices through its toll-free number 8001222.