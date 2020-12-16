News
Dubai Shopping Festival: Residents set for some 'retail therapy'

Rohma Sadaqat /Dubai
rohma@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 16, 2020

The annual shopping event begins tomorrow.

Residents across Dubai and the UAE have voiced excitement about all the deals that they are sure to be treated to at this year’s edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The shopping extravaganza begins tomorrow, December 17.

Many noted that they have been eagerly waiting for the festival to start, since it is a chance for them to safely indulge in some "retail therapy" — especially after Covid-19 forced them to go online for shopping.

“It has been a long year where everyone has been stuck indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Asiya Shroff, a Dubai resident.

“Almost everyone has had to shop online for their purchases, and this is not the same as the experience of going out to a physical store and shopping. We are looking forward to all the DSF sales, as well as all the holiday season décor that brightens up the shopping malls at this time of year.”

Shroff said she is looking forward to shopping for winter apparel, as well as going out again with her family to enjoy the festivities.

“I am excited about shopping for winter fashions. There are also lots of events that happen around the city during DSF, and they make for a wonderful outing for the whole family. It will be great to experience all of this again after the whole lockdown situation.”

The DSF will help residents usher in the new year with concerts, promotions, and shows. The event is on till January 30, 2021.

Another excited Dubai resident Safa M.Y. said: “DSF has always been one of the biggest retail discount festivals which brings unbeatable discount offers.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get my winter wardrobe ready. It is also a good way to prepare gifts for my family members and their upcoming birthdays in January. My main aim will be to shop for clothes and electronic gadgets.”

