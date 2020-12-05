Dubai shoppers can verify safety of products through special app

Montaji app has over 250,000 consumer products listed in its database

There are over 8,000 retail shops across Dubai, selling various consumable products such as soaps, cosmetics, fragrances and toothpaste.

Among these are discount shops in Dubai, selling a wide range of products for as low as Dh5. Popularly known as Dh1 to Dh10 shops, they sell gifts, clothes and other consumable items at affordable rates.

How do authorities in Dubai ensure that these products are safe to use?

Responding to Khaleej Times, a top Dubai Municipalty official said residents should download an app called Montaji, which has over 250,000 consumer products listed in its database. It helps ascertain the authenticity of the products, and ensure residents buy registered and original items.

Shoppers can search for any consumer products like cosmetics, perfumes, health supplements and detergents by the product barcode or name to ensure that it is registered with the municipality and is genuine. If consumers find the product is unregistered, they can alert the municipality through the app.

“The Dubai Municipality provides a smart application for consumer products ... such as fragrances, detergents, disinfectants, health supplements, cosmetics and personal care products and flasks ... according to approved classifications. The consumer can verify the compliance status of those products with the safety requirements and report any unregistered products to the Dubai Municipality for further action,” said Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Director for Health and Safety Department, Dubai Municipality.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com