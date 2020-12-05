Dubai shoppers can verify safety of products through special app
Montaji app has over 250,000 consumer products listed in its database
There are over 8,000 retail shops across Dubai, selling various consumable products such as soaps, cosmetics, fragrances and toothpaste.
Among these are discount shops in Dubai, selling a wide range of products for as low as Dh5. Popularly known as Dh1 to Dh10 shops, they sell gifts, clothes and other consumable items at affordable rates.
How do authorities in Dubai ensure that these products are safe to use?
Responding to Khaleej Times, a top Dubai Municipalty official said residents should download an app called Montaji, which has over 250,000 consumer products listed in its database. It helps ascertain the authenticity of the products, and ensure residents buy registered and original items.
Shoppers can search for any consumer products like cosmetics, perfumes, health supplements and detergents by the product barcode or name to ensure that it is registered with the municipality and is genuine. If consumers find the product is unregistered, they can alert the municipality through the app.
“The Dubai Municipality provides a smart application for consumer products ... such as fragrances, detergents, disinfectants, health supplements, cosmetics and personal care products and flasks ... according to approved classifications. The consumer can verify the compliance status of those products with the safety requirements and report any unregistered products to the Dubai Municipality for further action,” said Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Director for Health and Safety Department, Dubai Municipality.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Gitex 2020: Buy, register cars without visiting a ...
Dubai's RTA to display model that uses blockchain, at Gitex... READ MORE
-
Weather
Thick fog in UAE: Visibility drops, police urge...
Speed limit back to normal on Abu Dhabi roads after reducing to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE is proud of its volunteers, says Sheikh...
Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region makes statement marking... READ MORE
-
Health
30% of Dubai residents are diabetic or pre-...
Physical inactivity and obesity emerged to be major risk factors. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews