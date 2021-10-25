Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits world’s largest space event
UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the opening day of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, on Monday (October 25).
The UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event which is organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) this year.
The Dubai Media office, in a tweet, posted pictures of Sheikh Mohammed along with Emirati astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi along with members of the new astronaut corp Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla taking a tour of the exhibition halls at DWTC.
Sheikh Mohammed toured the venue with senior MBRSC officials, UAE astronauts as well as the President of International Astronautical Federation (IAF).
The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to welcome IAC and expressed his confidence in the country’s growing space sector.
He expressed pride in hosting the event, “I am proud of the UAE hosting this scientific event, and proud of our team.”
110 2800 .. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/LXytvcMtWv— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 25, 2021
The mega event which has taken place in several cities annually since 1950 provides a platform to exchange information and ideas, discuss developments and advances and share insights on strategies and rising trends in the fields of space research and exploration.
Over 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life have converged to the Middle East for the space event of a lifetime.
