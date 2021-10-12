Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum to head General Budget Committee of the Federation, Federal Tax Authority

Sheikh Maktoum chaired a meeting of the General Budget Committee held at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday was appointed as Chairman of the General Budget Committee of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority.

The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the appointment of Sheikh Maktoum as Chairman of the General Budget Committee of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority.

Last week, Sheikh Maktoum chaired a meeting of the General Budget Committee held at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue. He also discussed the federal budget for the 2022-26 period in the light of the recent updates to the Ministry of Finance’s budget development procedures.

