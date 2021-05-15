News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum appointed Chairman of the Ruler's Court

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 15, 2021
Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The decree was issued on Saturday.


Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has been appointed Chairman of the Court of the Ruler of Dubai.

The decision was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday.

The Ruler of Dubai issued a decree creating the new position of ‘Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai’ and appointed Sheikh Maktoum to the role.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210324&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210329496&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 