Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum appointed Chairman of the Ruler's Court

The decree was issued on Saturday.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has been appointed Chairman of the Court of the Ruler of Dubai.

The decision was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday.

The Ruler of Dubai issued a decree creating the new position of ‘Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai’ and appointed Sheikh Maktoum to the role.