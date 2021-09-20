Dubai sees surge in new companies
The value of ATA Carnets between January and August 2021 reached Dh2.2 billion, a growth of 47 per cent
Dubai’s improving business confidence, economic competitiveness and growing appeal among investors and companies from around the world are boosting the emirate’s vibrant and diversified economy.
Dubai Chamber on Monday revealed that a total of 16,000 new companies joined in the first eight months of 2021, bringing its total membership to over 275,000, posting a year on year growth of 68.5 per cent.
The value of ATA Carnets — international customs documents that permit temporary import of duty-free and tax-free goods — issued by Dubai Chamber and received by the country between January and August 2021, reached Dh2.2 billion, a growth of 47 per cent. This reflects an uptick in activity in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) industry.
Meanwhile, the number of ATA Carnets issued by the Chamber and received by the country, increased 5.1 per cent over the same period, reaching 2,188 in the first eight months of 2021. The ATA Carnet system is managed by Dubai Chamber in cooperation with Dubai Customs, facilitating the temporary entry of imports to Dubai.
Hamad Buamim, president and ceo of Dubai Chamber, said: “The membership growth is also a result of the various business-friendly measures and incentives introduced by the government in recent years.”
Expo 2020 Dubai and the recently announced ‘Projects of the 50’, an initiative that aims to launch a new series of ambitious national strategic projects, will further add to Dubai’s growth momentum. Such projects are expected to drive the next phase of the UAE’s economic development. In addition, Buamim highlighted Dubai Chamber’s ongoing efforts to attract promising and innovative companies from around the world, facilitate Dubai’s trade with other markets, meet the changing needs of the business community and implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.
The number of electronic transactions processed by the Chamber increased seven per cent to reach 450,000 in the January-August 2021 period, compared to about 419,000 transactions in the same period last year.
“It is a great vote of confidence to see a year on year growth of 68 per cent in the membership of Dubai Chamber. This is a reflection of the growing popularity of Dubai as destination for business due to its strategic location and highest level of ease and speed of doing business. With Expo round the corner, Dubai shall be attracting many more prospective investors to set up business in this oasis of peace and prosperity,” said Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, who was nominated to the new Board of Directors and Advisory Council of the Dubai International Chamber as a representative from the private healthcare provider sector in July 2021.
— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE is best Arab country for future readiness
The UAE ranked third globally in the use of modern technologies and... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate...
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Arab Reading Challenge winners announced
The fifth Arab Reading Challenge is the largest edition to date,... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai creates new authority to improve business...
Companies and individuals licensed in the economic zones under the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Arab Reading Challenge winners announced
The fifth Arab Reading Challenge is the largest edition to date,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
All others can take the jab for Dh50. READ MORE
-
News
UAE is best Arab country for future readiness
The UAE ranked third globally in the use of modern technologies and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is gearing up to be the world's greatest show READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
26 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies